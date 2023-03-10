DC's Dennis Culver Explains Crazy Jane's New Alter, The Chief - Exclusive

Dennis Culver said Chris Burnham quickly worked on designing Crazy Jane's new alter as the Chief, as they wanted it to emulate Niles Caulder while also doing something new. Jane, whose latest alter has an all-new look paired with it, is also taking on the role of the Chief on the team.

"With the Chief's design, the only thing that I was zoomed in on was her having that orange mask to almost emulate Niles' beard," Culver said. "Once we got the green light, we started developing it, and Burnham zeroed in on that. I sent a picture to him of a woman in a sharp business suit, and [we] went from there."

Culver and Burnham also got creative when showcasing Crazy Jane's alters, and new scratch-off variant covers for "Unstoppable Doom Patrol" #1 will feature five different alters for the character, including the Chief, the powerful Sun Daddy, Black Annis, and the Chainsaw Nun.

"That's perfect for Crazy Jane, [with] all of her alternate identities. So I had a little sketch that I put together where we're behind Jane; she's standing at the mirror. I sent it to Burnham, and we back-and-forthed that," Culver shared. "Then we pitched it to [editor] Ben [Abernathy]: 'Do you think we could have a couple of different options when you scratch it off?' Again, to his credit, he was like, 'Let me see.' At first, it was only going to be three. [Then] he's like, 'Actually, can you guys do five?'"

Readers can see Crazy Jane's new alter as the Chief in action when "Unstoppable Doom Patrol" #1 by DC Comics arrives in comic book stores on March 28.