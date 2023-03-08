How Doom Patrol's New Comic Draws Inspiration From The TV Show - Exclusive

The upcoming "Unstoppable Doom Patrol" #3 will even pull something from the live-action series, as Dennis Culver mentioned a road trip between Robotman and Negative Man that will feature a similar muscle car that appeared in the most recent season. He told artist Chris Burnham that the car from the series would make a perfect reference.

Culver stated how important it was that the comic was connected to the show and that fans of it would enjoy the book, saying, "It's a lot of really neat things. We're definitely surfing the same brainwave when it comes to 'Doom Patrol.' Fans of the show and fans of the comics [are] going to love this book. Also, 'Doom Patrol”s never been firmly planted in the DC Universe like this. What makes that interesting to me as a writer is there's a lot of new territory that you wouldn't think would be available. [...] That's super fun to play with because we're getting to explore the DC universe with these characters who, over the 60 years, haven't spent a lot of time there."

The Doom Patrol hasn't starred in a DC Comics series since Gerard Way and Nick Derington's arc for Young Animal a few years ago, making them primed for an exciting new run.

Fans of the "Doom Patrol" series can look for shared similarities in "Unstoppable Doom Patrol" #1, by Dennis Culver, Chris Burnham, and Brian Reber, which is available in comic book shops on March 28.