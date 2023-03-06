Dennis Culver And Chris Burnham On Bringing Back DC's Doom Patrol - Exclusive Interview

How fun was it to redesign these characters? The new looks for the characters are still recognizable. What was that fine line of wanting to do something new but also keeping their original looks intact?



Culver: It's to Burnham's credit as an artist. He's good at getting the acting and the vibe. Even if you look at the subtle differences in the sizes ... I don't know how much thought Burnham put into that, but I know Burnham a lot of times does stuff on instinct, and it works perfectly.

Burnham: It's trying to figure out how to incorporate everything I like from all the different takes on it. [...] Whatever I like from each artist's interpretation that is going to work well with my style has found its way in. I noticed the other day the bolts on Robotman's forehead — some people draw this kind of headband. It almost looks like it's the Frankenstein pop off the top of his head. Some people lower it down so that it becomes his brow, like he's got a caveman, Ben Grimm-like brow. I like to go with the caveman brow. It helps him emote, and it's more fun for me to draw that way.

I love how no matter how specific the design is, everyone's got their own take on what it looks like, and then it's up to each artist to interpret how it works best for them. I imagine by the end of the series, I'll be trying it a little bit differently, finding how it happens to work with my wrist and fingers.

What was behind the decision to give Crazy Jane a new personality as the Chief and to introduce new characters?

Culver: I was trying to think about the iconic roles of the Doom Patrol — you've got the three core characters. I didn't feel like it was authentic to have Niles in charge of the team, given his history and what he's done to them. He caused the disasters that gave them their abilities, for the most part. It was like, "What if we had a new Chief?" I love Crazy Jane as a character, so it seemed like, "What if one of her alters was the Chief?" It all started coming to life right then and there. The same thing with ... The team's got to have a Beast Boy. It's like, "What if it's a Beast Girl?"

I did a cool little drawing of what I was thinking, and Burnham made it way better. Once Burnham started drawing Beast Girl, her personality emerged for me. You've got my core idea of the Doom Patrol with the three main characters, the Chief, and then you've got the Beast Girl character fulfilling that young-spunky-kid role.

Then I was like, "We've got to have a member that contrasts that, who's the d**k to tell them, 'You guys are messed up. Whatever you're doing here is wrong.'" That's where Degenerate evolved, which is giving us this counterpoint. The way his powers work, he has to actively choose to be mean. I call him a "D**k Hulk" — the meaner he is, the more he starts to devolve, and he can get out of control [...]

With the Chief's design, the only thing that I was zoomed in on was her having that orange mask to almost emulate Niles' beard. [...] Once we got the green light, we started developing it, and Burnham zeroed in on that. I sent a picture to him of a woman in a sharp business suit, and [we] went from there.