From Blood And Ash Is Getting The TV Adaptation Treatment At Amazon

Amazon Studios is expanding its empire of lavish fantasy TV adaptations, which already includes "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and "The Wheel of Time," with another adaptation of a fantasy novel series, this one of significantly more recent vintage. It's the "From Blood and Ash" series by author Jennifer L. Armentrout, which began with the first entry published in 2020.

The Hollywood Reporter has the news that Amazon Studios is moving forward with a small screen version of the series, which is set to be adapted by writer-producer Anne Cofell Saunders, previously of shows like "The Boys" and "Star Trek: Discovery," the latter ending its journey with the upcoming Season 5.

Saunders will write the show and serve as showrunner. The novel series has five books already published with more still to come, so there's plenty of source material to draw from. It's exciting news for both fans of the "Blood and Ash" series and viewers pining for yet another fantasy show to satisfy their cravings for magic and heroism.