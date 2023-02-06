Ray Feist's Riftwar Cycle Could Change The Face Of Fantasy TV (& It's Already Optioned)

Now that "Game of Thrones," "The Witcher," "The Wheel of Time," "House of the Dragon," and "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" have ushered in a golden era for fantasy television, it was only a matter of time until someone turned their attention to Raymond E. Feist's "Riftwar Cycle." That's good news for us, but an almighty nightmare-inducing task for the brave souls who have volunteered to bring the project to life.

According to Deadline, Six Studios has acquired the television rights to Feist's "Riftwar Saga" and "Empire Trilogy" (which Feist co-wrote with Janny Wurtz). Furthermore, Hannah Friedman, Jacob Pinion, and Nick Bernardone have been tasked with adapting them. That's a mammoth task if there ever was one, but focusing on the first two trilogies is a good idea for now. After all, the "Riftwar Cycle" is a monumental series that comprises 30 novels and a few short story collections. It's a lot, but that doesn't mean we can't dream about a full-scale television franchise.

So, what makes a "Riftwar Cycle" TV series such an exciting proposition? Well, in addition to being an adaptation of some of the best fantasy novels on the market, the series has the potential to showcase the best elements of genre television. And if the planned TV show does spawn a larger franchise, there's certainly no shortage of source material to mine from.