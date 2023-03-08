The Sopranos Creator David Chase Is Returning To Television

David Chase could have retired after creating "The Sopranos." Over its six seasons and 86 episodes, the series not only won 21 Emmys, but permanently changed the landscape of primetime TV. The show introduced trends that are now mainstays of prestige television, such as anti-hero protagonists, complex serialized arcs, mental health and therapy, and realistically unresolved plots. Its success with these innovations influenced such pop culture mainstays as "Breaking Bad," "Game of Thrones," and "Mad Men." Even now, "The Sopranos" remains part of the cultural conversation, in part thanks to that iconic ending that continues to top lists of, well, iconic endings.

Until now, Chase hasn't taken on any new series, though he did co-write "The Many Saints of Newark," a 2021 "Sopranos" prequel that was a hit on HBO Max. But all of that is about to change, as Chase is set to helm a new series on FX that will certainly intrigue "Sopranos" fans.