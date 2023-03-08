Criminal Minds: Evolution Needs To Kill Off Rossi And We're Not Sorry

Okay, so we'll dive more into the necessary death of David Rossi in a moment. Because to understand why Rossi has to die, we must first understand why the "Criminal Minds: Evolution" team needs to kill him. To understand that, we need to take the "Criminal Minds" creative team to task for continuing to indulge in one infuriating narrative trope they just can't seem to quit — putting a BAU team member in mortal peril only to let them walk away with their life.

Over the course of the series first 15 seasons, such storylines were an almost comically regular occurrence on "Criminal Minds," with pretty much every single member of the BAU (as well as many of their immediate family members) getting captured by a vengeful unsub who somehow manages not to kill them. Heck, "Evolution" even managed to tap into said trope twice in the course of its own abbreviated 10-episode run, with the BAU team emerging with little more than a few bumps, bruises, and emotional scars.

Given the BAU team's superheroic penchant for surviving such mortal games, it's clear those games are almost unjustly rigged. This would be less of an issue if the "Criminal Minds" team didn't so often revisit this trope. But knowing the game is rigged means the stakes are never as high as they should be in the "Criminal Minds" realm. If series creatives want to raise the stakes moving forward, they've got to unrig the game, and there's only one way to do it.