Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are In Stitches Over Uncharacteristic Foul Language In The Series Premiere

"Criminal Minds" has reintroduced itself for the streaming age through the brand-new Paramount+ series "Criminal Minds: Evolution." Though more of a continuation rather than a genuine reboot — and, some might argue, a series that doesn't live up to its title — "Evolution" is making some attempts to raise the stakes.

For instance, as Zach Gilford's serial killer Elias Voit indulges in his violent urges vicariously through an online network of murders, viewers are shown some of the most gruesome scenes in the "Criminal Minds" franchise to date. As those bloody massage tables make clear, the series clearly wants to shock the audience with how nasty things can get on streaming. Yet what truly is flabbergasting many viewers — arguably even more so than the increased level of violence and gore — is one completely bloodless moment. Said moment occurs when Joe Mantegna's David Rossi has a shocking outburst upon hearing Voit's new nickname, "Sicarius" (derived from the spider he used on a victim).

"I'm not gonna name this jag-off," Rossi shouts at JJ. "F***head! Okay? Call him that."

Aside from pointing out that nicknaming serial killers usually does more harm than good, Rossi's line sent social media into an excited flurry over the use of a certain word that never would've flown on network TV.