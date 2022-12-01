The Adorable Way Michael Shannon And Jessica Chastain Connected While Singing On George And Tammy

The secret to Michael Shannon and Jessica Chastain's singing success as Jones and Wynette in "George & Tammy" was playing the kids' hand-clapping game patty-cake while rehearsing.

"Ron Browning, our singing coach from Nashville, would have us play patty-cake with each other ... We'd sing the song and play patty-cake, and it would help us find the groove and also connect us," said Chastain.

Still, Chastain found it challenging to step into Wynette's shoes because she wasn't that familiar with the singer. "For me, the most daunting thing was singing 'Stand By Your Man,'" she said. "It was never my desire to ever sing that song. I didn't grow up listening to Tammy Wynette. I didn't really know the song. It would kind of be in the background somewhere and I'd know of it and the gender controversy, like, 'What does this song mean? What is she saying?' As I started to get to know her, I realized she actually lived a life very different than the song she sang."

As for Shannon, who played Elvis Presley in the 2016 film "Elvis & Nixon," it was all about learning a new technique. "People think, 'Oh, he's sung before.' But singing country music is very different from singing other kinds of music. Our teacher, Ron, showed us the country technique."

"George & Tammy" premieres on Showtime on December 4.