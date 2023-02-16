Wednesday Star Jenna Ortega To Make SNL Hosting Debut

Hollywood rising star Jenna Ortega enjoyed a solid 2022 when it comes to the projects she attached herself to. On the movie front, she featured in the likes of "Scream," "X," and "Studio 666," and as for television efforts, she worked closely with streaming giant Netflix. Not only did she continue her tenure on the animated series "Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous" in the role of Brooklynn, but she famously starred on the record-shattering series "Wednesday." For the Netflix-exclusive title, she took on the lead role of pop culture icon Wednesday Addams.

It's no secret that Ortega's stock in the entertainment world was already on the rise prior to "Wednesday," but in the wake of its release, she has become a household name the world over. Audiences can't help but appreciate her commitment to the show and her approach to a character as beloved as Wednesday. Therefore, thanks to this buzz, it stands to reason that we're going to see much more of Ortega in the coming years on screens big and small. One has to imagine she'll also get to add some impressive accolades to her résumé in the process.

One such feather Jenna Ortega will get to put in her cap in the near future is hosting an episode of the long-running sketch comedy series "Saturday Night Live."