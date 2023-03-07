Scream 6 Wanted To Outdo A Famous Gale And Dewey Scene

Horror movies, especially franchises, typically want to build upon what has come before. This may mean that the jump scares are made more intense, or perhaps the gore might be dialed up, or maybe a previous and well-loved scene forms the basis or inspiration for a new one. The upcoming "Scream 6" looks to change up some of the franchise's formula by moving from the sleepy town of Woodsboro to New York City. One might think this new environment would bode well for the survivors of "Scream 5," but the trailer certainly shows this isn't the case.

Considering the long legacy of the "Scream" franchise, and the fact that the movie series continues to pull in original actors like Courtney Cox, there are always plenty of opportunities for clever references and nods to what has come before. Surprisingly, it looks like director Matt Battinelli-Olpin has looked at the history of "Scream" and found plenty to draw upon for "Scream 6." In a recent interview, he mentioned one incredibly intense scene involving Gale Weathers (Cox) and Dewey (David Arquette) and how he aims to outdo it.