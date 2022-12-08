Scream 6 Will Be The Bloodiest One Yet

In just a few months, "Scream 6" will be bringing Wes Craven's classic Ghostface character to life yet again — only this time, things will be different. And by different, those involved mean it'll be "a hundred times gorier," per the movie's main star, Melissa Barrera. "With this one, they were like, 'We're going all out,'" Barrera tells Collider in an interview.

For the sixth installment, Paramount Pictures has decided to take Ghostface out of California for the second time in franchise history and bring the story to New York City. "It's like 20 times more mortifying," Barrera told Collider in September. "It's awful. Because you also see how, in a city like New York City, everyone is kind of doing their own thing and someone is screaming for help, and no one will come to their help... you know, like, everyone's kind of like, 'I'm not getting into that.'"

When we find Barrera's character, Sam Carpenter, in "Scream 6," she will still be recovering from the events of 2022's "Scream" reboot. But this time around, it doesn't appear that any of the old stars will be returning. Instead, the film will focus on Sam and the three other survivors from "Scream" — Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega), Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad Meeks-Martin (Mason Gooding), who will all be living in New York. As for how much gore and craziness the crew will endure, Barrera says it'll be unlike anything "Scream" characters have ever been through.