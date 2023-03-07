Idris Elba's Luther: The Fallen Sun Gets In The Perfect James Bond Crack

Idris Elba has become a household name thanks to roles like Heimdall from the "Thor" franchise and Bloodsport from "The Suicide Squad." Although superhero fans are incredibly familiar with him, Elba has a sparkling list of credits that started with his break-out role as Stringer Bell on HBO's hit series, "The Wire."

Amongst his many unique roles, Elba has picked up the character John Luther. Elba first appeared as Luther in 2010, when the TV series "Luther" aired on the BBC. The series ran for 5 seasons from 2010 to 2019. The award-winning show proved popular enough to warrant a continuation of Luther's story. "Luther: The Fallen Sun" is a 2023 Netflix original film set after the series and will be available to stream on Friday, March 10.

The original show focused on Luther's story as a detective who becomes obsessed with bringing down the darkest parts of humanity. Luther is good at his job, but his emotions and his inability to separate himself from his work get him into a lot of trouble. The film follows up with Luther eventually deciding to break out of prison to continue hunting down a serial killer that got away.

While the film is serious and macabre in nature, it does make time for subtle humor. For example, one particular instance in the film pokes fun at the iconic James Bond franchise and Elba's interesting connection to it.