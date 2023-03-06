Lucasfilm Is Actively Working Out Star Wars' Post-Sequel Trilogy Future

In a strange turn of events, "Star Wars" exists primarily on TV these days. In 2019, Disney released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," concluding the ambitious sequel trilogy it had begun with "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in 2015. Since then, the vast galaxy far, far away has been contained to the small screen with shows such as "The Mandalorian," "Obi-Wan Kenobi," and "Andor."

Among the most important architects of the "Star Wars" franchise in recent years has been director Jon Favreau. After helping launch Disney's other major franchise, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with "Iron Man" and its first sequel, he later helped revitalize "Star Wars" with the creation of "The Mandalorian."

With the Pedro Pascal-starring Disney+ series, Favreau found a bona fide hit, and the show is now in its third season. The full-steam approach Disney has adopted when it comes to putting "Star Wars" on TV is likely the result of Favreau's success with Din Djarin and Grogu.

Given his position and the role he plays in shaping the future of "Star Wars," few are better situated to comment on what's next for the historic science-fiction series. In a recent interview, Favreau explained some of the considerations he and Lucasfilm have as they journey past the sequel trilogy.