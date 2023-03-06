What's The Song In The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer?
After much anticipation, fans are finally getting their first new glimpse of the heroes in a half shell in action with the first teaser trailer for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Announced back in 2020 by Nickelodeon, "Mutant Mayhem" is somewhat of a passion project for the film's producer, Seth Rogen, an admitted fan of the long-running franchise, who aimed to have the project focus primarily on the coming-of-age aspect of the characters and their story. And with "The Mitchells vs the Machines" co-director and writer Jeff Lowe helming the project, there is plenty of promise in store.
The film's first teaser trailer, released on March 6, 2023, promises that these classic characters still have new tricks up their sleeves. From the lush animation style, to its energetic tone, to its voice cast consisting of actual adolescent actors, "Mutant Mayhem" is shaping up to be both a fresh take on the franchise while remaining a love letter for fans.
Adding to that aspect, the teaser also includes a memorable music cue that will feel like a nostalgic blast from the past for many viewers.
This classic A Tribe Called Quest rap adds a 90s flair
Playing alongside the gorgeous visuals and fun-filled turtle antics of the recent "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" teaser is the 1990 song "Can I Kick It?" by hip hop group A Tribe Called Quest. The song, which samples several notable numbers from Sergei Prokofiev's "Dance of the Knights" to Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side," is considered some of the New York group's best work. The song was among six of their tracks to crack the Billboard Top 10 and has gone on to be featured on notable lists such as Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time and NME's 100 Best Songs of the 1990s.
With the song's nostalgic feel and laid back tone, it perfectly complements this new vision for the Ninja Turtles. As Rogen and company plan to have the film focus more on the teenage aspect of the characters, it only makes sense that their first appearance would be accompanied by such a evocative tune.
Of course, many fans are well-aware that the Turtles are no stranger to the world of hip hop. Their original live action trilogy of the 1990s saw several hip hop artists contribute both original and established pieces. From Partners in Kryme's "Turtle Power" to Spunkadelic's "Creatures of Habit" to Vanilla Ice's infamous "Ninja Rap," the franchise has always had an affinity for the art form, and "Mutant Mayhem" is simply continuing the tradition.