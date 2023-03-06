What's The Song In The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Trailer?

After much anticipation, fans are finally getting their first new glimpse of the heroes in a half shell in action with the first teaser trailer for "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem." Announced back in 2020 by Nickelodeon, "Mutant Mayhem" is somewhat of a passion project for the film's producer, Seth Rogen, an admitted fan of the long-running franchise, who aimed to have the project focus primarily on the coming-of-age aspect of the characters and their story. And with "The Mitchells vs the Machines" co-director and writer Jeff Lowe helming the project, there is plenty of promise in store.

The film's first teaser trailer, released on March 6, 2023, promises that these classic characters still have new tricks up their sleeves. From the lush animation style, to its energetic tone, to its voice cast consisting of actual adolescent actors, "Mutant Mayhem" is shaping up to be both a fresh take on the franchise while remaining a love letter for fans.

Adding to that aspect, the teaser also includes a memorable music cue that will feel like a nostalgic blast from the past for many viewers.