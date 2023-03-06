The Trailer For Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Kicks Shell And Takes Names

Where have our beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles gone?

The last time audiences saw the iconic "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" on the big screen was when Michael Bay gave the fighting warriors the live-action treatment. Released to mostly negative reception, 2014's "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" managed to boast extremely positive box office receipts, proving that the franchise was still relevant to contemporary audiences. A sequel, titled "Out of the Shadows," was quickly commissioned. Released in 2016 to superior reviews, the second live-action "TMNT" outing failed to make an impression at the box office, ultimately killing the possibility of a live-action threequel.

Of course, "TMNT" is as evergreen as a franchise can go. The multi-media series has consistently been producing content, whether it be video games or TV shows. tFollowing the failure of "Out of the Shadows," Nickelodeon took a step back from the silver screen, focusing their efforts on making the franchise shine with younger audiences.The animated "Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was an absolute juggernaut of a series, wrapping up in 2020. The Nickelodeon series was then followed up with a popular feature film, released on Netflix in 2022.

With their flagship "TMNT" series all wrapped up, Nickelodeon is ready to reintroduce local multiplexes to Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Donatello — this time in animated form.