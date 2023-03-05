60 Minutes Australia's Face Donation Story Deeply Disturbed Viewers

In 2012, Richard Norris received a life-changing face transplant. The donor face, including the jaw, tongue, muscles, skin, nose, teeth, and eyelids, came from a man named Joshua Aversano, who died in a car accident the same year. Three years later, the Australian counterpart to "60 Minutes" aired a segment* that showed Richard meeting with his donor's sister, Rebekah Aversano. In theory, it's a full-circle moment that honors Josh's sacrifice and allows Rebekah to see her brother's face again. Unfortunately, the segment, which has over five million views on YouTube, put some viewers on edge.

"That was so creepily put together. It felt more like 'To Catch a Predator,'" said Reddit user u/blowmonkey. Even though it was a seemingly happy event, many were unnerved by Richard and Rebekah's encounter. "I don't think they had a cringy choice of words, but that still made me cringe," wrote user u/Becauseimbetter. Aside from the odd editing, audience members were taken aback as Rebekah tenderly stroked her dead brother's face. "Idk man, even without the creepy editing and narration, the whole touching the dead brother's face thing gave me a weird feeling," added Reddit user u/crustillion. Some viewers thought that the exchange even seemed scripted. "I refuse to believe that this isn't the trailer for a Lifetime original movie," commented a now-deleted user.

Viewers were disturbed, and this situation could have been easily avoided with a different approach to editing and direction.