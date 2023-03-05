A Surprising Number Of The Office Cast Members Interned For Conan O'Brien (But Not B.J. Novak)

B.J. Novak will be forever remembered as the ambitious but often wildly misguided Ryan Howard on "The Office." The character began as a lowly temp who somehow, without even trying, won the heart of Dunder Mifflin manager Michael Scott (Steve Carell). Similarly, the television series that got its start reimagining its British predecessor struck up a high-profile celebrity relationship from the beginning with late-night personality Conan O'Brien.

"The show, 'The Office,' I really believe [it's] one of the funniest shows in television in a long time," O'Brien said during an interview he conducted with Novak back in 2007 (via Conan O'Brien). O'Brien not only gushed about the quality of the show itself, but he was also thrilled to have been a small part of "The Office" family during awards season. "I had a lot of fun," O'Brien said of collaborating with the cast of "The Office" in the same sit-down. "And I was thinking to myself afterwards, 'I bet you that's always a fun set.' You've got so many funny people working on that show."

Much like the majority of the actor's castmates, Novak spent more than his fair share of time over the years promoting "The Office" on O'Brien's talk shows. Coincidentally, a handful of the cast's regulars learned about their craft working on "Late Night with Conan O'Brien." However, Novak missed out on those internships.