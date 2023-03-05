Criminal Minds: Evolution Wasn't The First Time Zach Gilford's Wife Played His Partner

Zach Gilford and Kiele Sanchez translated their real-life relationship into playing an on-screen married couple in the 2014 horror hit "The Purge: Anarchy." They play an estranged couple stranded by the side of the road as the annual Purge begins. They spend the terror-filled night running and hiding in cars before Gilford's character Shane is tragically killed by a group of anti–Purgers. Gilford told Collider about working with his wife on the film. "This was the first time we really got to see the other person work and how they carry themselves on a set," Guilford said. "I think both of us always feel like, 'I'm the crew's favorite person on set.' ... She's everyone's favorite person, not me."

The pair would play a married couple again in 2022 for "Criminal Minds: Evolution," and Sanchez's casting came as a surprise to Gilford. He told E! News, "I was literally kissing my wife goodbye, and she looked at her phone and went, 'Oh, I just got an offer to play your wife on Criminal Minds.'" He recalled that the producers kept pretty tight-lipped about Sanchez's potential casting so as not to put any pressure on their family. It all worked out in the end, and Gilford and Sanchez seemed to enjoy working together on both occasions.