Criminal Minds: Evolution's Big Bad Sure Seems Inspired By This Terrifying Real-Life Killer

As seen in the very first scene of the series, Elias Voit keeps his victims trapped in wildly retrofitted shipping containers — also known as CONEX boxes. The large, metal containers are big enough to serve as miniature, semi-mobile, disposable rooms for containment, torture, and murder. Upon seeing the shipping container, true crime aficionados may have had chilling flashbacks to the case of Todd Kohlhepp, the Amazon Review Killer.

As recounted by People Magazine, 30-year-old Kala Brown was kidnapped alongside her boyfriend, 34-year-old Charles Carver, in 2016 by Kohlhepp. Kohlhepp was a realtor with an already violent, disturbing criminal record dating back to the 1980s. After killing Carver, Kohlhepp outfitted a shipping container with chains and other supplies to make the space a prison. As seen in the police body cam footage recovered in an online documentary, Brown told authorities that Kohlhepp was planning to keep her hostage until she developed Stockholm syndrome (a coping mechanism for survivors of abuse that causes them to sympathize and/or become friendly with their abusers).

Kohlhepp also used the internet in a number of bizarre ways — his name comes from the fact that he would leave unsettlingly honest Amazon reviews for products he purchased to aid his crimes. He also briefly masqueraded as Carver on Facebook, either to cover his tracks or taunt the friends and family of his victim.