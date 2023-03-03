Jonathan Majors Trained So Hard For Creed III That It Started To Ruin His Physique - Exclusive

Jonathan Majors is asked about the rigors of his training process for "Creed III." The seasoned actor first notes that training for a new role is something he appreciates. "I enjoy stuff like that, so whether it's riding horses or flying airplanes, I really lean into the challenge of it," he explains.

For "Creed," Majors discovered that he needed to up his already impressive level of fitness. "I had more wind than I thought I had, but then you realize you need more," he says. "Then there's the conditioning of it. Films are different than real life, obviously, because you got to do it, but you also have to look it. Whatever that aesthetic is, you have to capture that."

A champion boxer's training regimen will involve sparring, roadwork (think of Rocky or Creed running down the street, and related cardio), hitting a variety of bags, and strength training of some kind or another. Majors did the whole lot of it — "jump rope and bags and all that work," he says — for quite some time.

"It was probably a year and a half of just living like a boxer, eating like a boxer, running like a boxer, et cetera," he explains, until his commitment to roadwork became a little too much. "There's a point where I was running so much that I was actually too lean and couldn't keep my muscle mass because of the running," Majors explains, "and so we cut my cardio all the way down." At the end of it, Majors looks like he's ready to fight for a real-life championship, and Adonis very much has his work cut out for him.

"Creed III" hits theaters today.

Static Media owns and operates Looper and /Film.

