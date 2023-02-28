The Strangest MODOKs Marvel Ever Introduced Before Ant-Man 3

MODOK is one of the strangest characters in the Marvel Universe, whose recent appearance in "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania" (where he's played by Corey Stoll) finally made the cult-favorite villain a household name amid the general public. The Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing has a storied history in the pages of Marvel Comics, as his transformation from scientist to giant-headed supervillain remains one of the most bizarre visuals of any hero or villain in ... well, ever.

Since debuting in "Tales of Suspense #93" by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby more than 50 years ago, MODOK has become an Avengers-level threat whose thirst for killing and control has long defined the villain. In "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," his origin is changed quite a bit to connect with the first "Ant-Man" film and Kang the Conqueror, but his murderous spirit and unusual form remains intact. Like his comic counterpart, murder remains his number one priority, leading him into direct conflict with the heroes trapped in the Quantum Realm.

As weird as normal MODOK is, though, his variants are even weirder. Over time, there have been several alternate versions of MODOK introduced from across the different Earths that are just as unique, if not more so, than the original. While the variants have their own distinct directives, appearances, and ultimate goals, they're all undeniably molded from the original villain.