Chris Rock Finally Addressed 'The Slap' And Twitter Is Going Wild

Twitter's gonna do what Twitter does and Chris Rock found his fair share of advocates and supporters following his comments in the Netflix special.

"Someone call the police," tweeted user @ThePRGMR. "Chris Rock just killed Will Smith onstage." Another user couldn't help but chuckle at Rock's apt use of the word "entanglements" during the special's final, jaw-dropping moments. "That last ten minutes was savage AF lol," shared @marcpolite.

Over on Reddit, the response was mostly positive, though user u/Driew27 couldn't help but express disappointment that Rock fumbled his joke referencing Smith's "Emancipation" and "Concussion." Others were just glad to see the "Spiral" star finally address his frustrations in a public forum. "Chris really needed to get this will smith stuff off his chest," shared u/Antique_Serve_6284. These sentiments were echoed by user u/SunsetDreams1111, who praised the comedian for airing his anger and emotions, warts and all. "He got to use his voice and speak his truth and from his heart [ ... ] I really thought he handled the situation well [because] as Chris said, 'he's not a victim,' but he still does get to speak the truth of how he feels," they wrote.

Some viewers were more mixed on Rock and Netflix's live gamble. "Ending bits were funny, and to be expected, and glad we got it," shared user u/ kyleadam. "But the first 50 minutes were so average." Another user went a step further and found the entire special to be rote, saying, "I've just seen this act done by every comedian for the past 10 years so at this point I'm sick of it." Others, meanwhile, were definitely not pleased by Rock's harsh words regarding Smith's actions on Oscar night.