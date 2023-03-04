Early Reactions Say Scream VI Raises The Bloody Bar For The Franchise

If early reactions are anything to go by, it looks like "Scream VI" is set to be another franchise high for the slasher series.

After Wes Craven wrapped up his original "Scream" trilogy in 2000, it was difficult for fans of the horror-comedy franchise to imagine a future. After all, Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courtney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) all received a fairy tale ending after defeating another Ghostface. A decade later, Craven returned to the franchise, tackling society's fascination with internet fame and virality with the infinitely underrated "Scream 4," bringing the iconic trio back to the quaint town of Woodsboro.

And then... radio silence from the franchise.

Craven died in 2015, 4 years after "Scream 4" spooked its way into cinemas, with fans ultimately acknowledging that their meta slasher-fest was over with. But then came Hollywood's obsession with legacy sequels, a trend which compelled Paramount Pictures to rope in "Ready or Not" directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett for a fifth entry that tackled "requel" tropes and toxic fandoms. With a new batch of intriguing characters, and cameo appearances from the original trio, 2022's "Scream" emerged as a commercial success, bringing home over $135 million worldwide per The Numbers, proving that Ghostface still had some bite left in him.

Now, all eyes are on "Scream VI," which notably won't feature series lead Neve Campbell. Despite the Prescott star not returning to the series, early reactions to "Scream VI" are touting the film as one of the best franchise's best efforts.