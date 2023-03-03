The Akira Reference You Missed In Creed 3

Five years after the release of its predecessor, "Creed II," "Creed III" has arrived on the silver screen for fans to enjoy. At this point, Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan, who directed the threequel) is living large as a boxing sensation. He's becoming a family man, and he's recognized the world over. However, his perfect world is turned upside down when his former childhood friend, Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), is released from prison and seeks revenge. Thus, Creed has no choice but to take this very personal challenge head-on, without Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) in his corner.

Even though Rocky isn't present in the film, it would be logical to imagine that "Creed III" — an entry in the wider "Rocky" franchise — would contain its share of references to the previous films. Although, what may come as a bit of a surprise is the fact that the movie is closely tied to famous anime works in more ways than one. As Jordan explained in an interview with Polygon, the likes of "Dragon Ball Z" and "Naruto" served as unexpected influences on the fight scenes. There was also a more subtle visual nod to a beloved title tossed in as well.

The iconic anime film "Akira" is referenced in "Creed III," and it's pretty understandable if you didn't notice.