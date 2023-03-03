Zachary Levi Wants Shazam To Cross The DC Universe To Meet Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern

Zachary Levi, star of the upcoming "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," thinks Ryan Reynolds should reprise his most maligned character.

Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan in the 2011 film "Green Lantern." The movie followed Hal as he finds himself selected by the Green Lantern Corps to defend the galaxy against threats. Alongside the likes of Blake Lively and Angela Bassett, the film seemed poised to become a "Green Lantern" comic book fan's dream. But when it debuted, "Green Lantern" was panned by both critics and fans. Today, the film is mainly remembered as a flop, and even Reynolds himself has made plenty of jokes at its expense in his "Deadpool" films.

But while Reynolds may be more than a decade out from that ugly green CGI suit, Levi sure isn't. The "Shazam!" actor not only wants to see Reynolds back in the Green Lantern Corps, he wants to fight by his side.