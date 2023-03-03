Zachary Levi Wants Shazam To Cross The DC Universe To Meet Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern
Zachary Levi, star of the upcoming "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," thinks Ryan Reynolds should reprise his most maligned character.
Reynolds starred as Hal Jordan in the 2011 film "Green Lantern." The movie followed Hal as he finds himself selected by the Green Lantern Corps to defend the galaxy against threats. Alongside the likes of Blake Lively and Angela Bassett, the film seemed poised to become a "Green Lantern" comic book fan's dream. But when it debuted, "Green Lantern" was panned by both critics and fans. Today, the film is mainly remembered as a flop, and even Reynolds himself has made plenty of jokes at its expense in his "Deadpool" films.
But while Reynolds may be more than a decade out from that ugly green CGI suit, Levi sure isn't. The "Shazam!" actor not only wants to see Reynolds back in the Green Lantern Corps, he wants to fight by his side.
Levi wants Reynolds to get another shot at Green Lantern
During a press junket interview with Jake's Takes promoting his new movie, "Shazam: Fury of the Gods," actor Zachary Levi was asked which other DC superhero he'd most want Shazam! to meet. Surprisingly, Levi was quick to pick Ryan Reynolds' Green Lantern for the hypothetical crossover. "I think we should give Ryan Reynolds another crack at Green Lantern," Levi said with a grin. "I think it'd be fun! I think my Shazam! and his Green Lantern would have a lot of fun."
If Reynolds were to get a "Green Lantern" revival and it turned out to be good, it wouldn't be the first time he resurrected a previously mishandled character. Reynolds initially played the character of Deadpool in the 2009 "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." The "merc with a mouth" appeared as a gaunt prisoner of medical experiments whose mouth had been sewn shut, much to the disappointment of fans. But when he once again played the self-aware bounty hunter in 2016's "Deadpool," Reynolds fully redeemed the character by making him the quippy, irreverent, fourth-wall-breaking gunslinger fans know and love.
It's not unthinkable that Reynolds could make a return, though there are currently no stated plans for him to do so. The current co-head of Warner Bros. Discovery's DC Films division, James Gunn, has announced that the upcoming superhero slate at WBD will include "Lanterns," a "Green Lantern" show, as one of the rebooted DCU's lynchpins. Who better to spice up that series and drive some hype for it than Reynolds? Such a move could be another glorious comeback for the action star.