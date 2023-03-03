Daisy Jones & The Six: Riley Keough's Husband Cameoed Based On A Joke

While it takes its basic narrative cue from the oh-so-complicated sex, drugs, and rock'n'roll melodrama that was '70s/'80s mega-hit-factory Fleetwood Mac, Amazon Prime's "Daisy Jones & The Six" clearly goes its own way, so to speak, during the course of its 10 episodes. Chronicling the rise of what would eventually become the show's titular musical group, the series features "Mad Max: Fury Road" star (and Elvis Presley's granddaughter) Riley Keough as the band's front-woman Daisy Jones. She's joined on the stages of various L.A. venues, on the road, and in the recording studio by an ensemble of acting talent including Sam Claflin, Suki Waterhouse, Sebastian Chacon, Josh Whitehouse, and Will Harrison.

Based on best-selling novelist Taylor Jenkins Reid's book of the same name, the series in many ways echoes the archetypal rags-to-riches career of Fleetwood Mac, as The Six go from scrounging for living in badly-paid club gigs to their meteoric rise to platinum-selling fame. But as with the real-world group their story draws on, their chart-topping success is followed by the kind of intra-band personality clashes and romantic tangles that result in the inevitable delamination of the group and the ruination of more than one friendship.

While, as noted above, "Daisy Jones & the Six" boasts a cast of well-known actors, it turns out that a joking comment resulted in the casting of a less-well-known performer: Riley Keough's husband Ben Smith-Petersen, who landed a surprising part in the show.