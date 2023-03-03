Lottie Will Have An Even Bigger Role In Yellowjackets Season 2

In a cover story for Entertainment Weekly, the outlet spoke to Kessell about her upcoming role as Lottie, and she had a lot(tie) to say. In addition to revealing just how intense it was to film this season, Kessell spoke to her character's true motivations and how she finds the humanity in a girl who leads a cult that probably eats people, including their own friends.

"She's come into the light," Kessell said, speaking about the adult version of Lottie. "Bart [Nickerson, creator and showrunner] said to me, 'She's kind of like a cool Jesus.' I genuinely think she thinks she's helping these people." This makes sense; in the season 1 finale, Lewis' Natalie is kidnapped from her motel room by a mysterious group of people all wearing a marking seen in the Yellowjackets' cabin, and it's then revealed that Lottie emptied a dead man's bank account, indicating that she's probably in charge of Natalie's attackers.

A young Lottie is also confirmed as the "antler queen" seen early in the pilot, who definitely appears to be in charge of the cannibalistic goings-on in the woods, so fans knew she'd be pretty important going into the show's second season. Still, Kessell's revelations are pretty exciting, in that adult Lottie clearly has some surprises up her sleeve.

"Yellowjackets" returns for season 2 on Showtime on March 26.