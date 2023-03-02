Haunted Mansion Fans Love That Disney's New Movie Looks EXACTLY Like The Ride

The House of Mouse is certainly adroit at adapting popular fairy tales and folk stories into vast multimedia empires. Just think of timeless animated classics like "Peter Pan," "Bambi," and "Snow White." Similarly, even some of their rides have made the jump from amusement park to the silver screen, with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise being a fantastic example of this. Now, we just have to wait for the live-action version of "Mr. Toad's Wild Ride."

Joking aside, it seems like Disney's latest project, "Haunted Mansion," aims to turn one of their most famous rides into yet another cinematic success. This isn't the first time the ride has been transformed into a movie, either. The first iteration stars Eddie Murphy and was released in 2003. However, this movie wasn't exactly a blockbuster, and Murphy was recently asked by Entertainment Tonight if he might show up in this new version, and he replied, "I did a 'Haunted Mansion' movie, and it wasn't very good, so I don't know if they want to bring the old baggage and have me stinking up the new one. My 'Haunted Mansion' was not all that and a bag of chips." Surprisingly, now that the new trailer has dropped for the freshly rebooted "Haunted Mansion," it looks like fans are expressing some excitement.