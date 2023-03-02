The Haunted Mansion Trailer Offers Scares, Laughs, And Owen Wilson

After the success of "Jungle Cruise" and "The Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise, Disney is bringing another beloved theme park ride to the big screen: "The Haunted Mansion."

The spooky romp first debuted at Disneyland in 1969, where it quickly became one of the park's most interesting offerings. The horrorfest later found a home in Walt Disney World, and went international with Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Tokyo Disney. The attraction's success and fandom compelled Disney bigwigs to give their ride the cinematic treatment in 2003. Starring Eddie Murphy and Terrence Stamp, audiences were treated to a live-action adaptation of "The Haunted Mansion," which leaned heavily into the comedy. A staple for Gen Z and for those who adore Murphy's family-friendly jokes, the film followed a real estate agent who ends up in the spooky mansion.

Now, two decades later, Disney is rebooting the Murphy-led film, by treating audiences to a contemporary visit to the "Haunted Mansion." "Dear White People" director Justin Simien spearheads Disney's latest live-action effort, with "Parks and Recreation" scribe Katie Dippold penning the script. With "Haunted Mansion" slated to release later this summer, Disney has debuted the first trailer for the flick, showcasing its brilliant cast which includes Rosario Dawson, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, and Owen Wilson... as a priest. Wow, indeed.