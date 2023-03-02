Abbott Elementary Fans Disapprove Of The Way Janine Ended Things With Mo

Contains spoilers for Abbott Elementary Season 2, Episode 17 — "Mural Arts"

Last week, "Abbott Elementary" finally delivered on its two-season-long tease with Gregory (Tyler James Williams) and Janine (Quinta Brunson) kissing. The moment was everything fans wanted, but the latest episode proved there are consequences to the characters' intimate moment.

Episode 17 ("Mural Arts") saw the teachers, each dealing with school-wide problems, return to Abbott after their weekend conference. Jacob (Chris Perfetti) is trying to get a mural painted, Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph) and Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) are figuring out how to combat charter schools, and Janine decides it's time to end things with Maurice (Vince Staples).

Ending things with Mo is awkward for Janine. She has to tell him she kissed his friend, but she picked arguably the worst way to do it. Instead of having a normal conversation, Gregory accompanies Janine to a restaurant, with both of them breaking the news to Mo. To make things worse, Mo doesn't mind that the two got drunk and kissed, as they repeatedly state that it meant nothing. However, Janine then says they aren't a good fit, leaving him to finish his ribs on his own.

While fans hope Mo can find love with Amber, they can't help but feel like there were better ways for Janine to handle the breakup.