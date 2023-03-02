For Mayim Bialik, Joining The Big Bang Theory Was A Bit Like Going To A New High School

When "The Big Bang Theory" debuted in 2007, the main cast seemed like a close-knit gang with no room for outsiders. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki), Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), and Rajesh "Raj" Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) brought the nerdiness and pop culture references to the mix. Penny (Kaley Cuoco), meanwhile, ensured that the CBS sitcom wasn't a boy's club. As time went on, however, Bernadette Rostenkowski (Melissa Rauch) and Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) were brought in to spice things up.

Mayim Bialik's first appearance on "The Big Bang Theory" came in Season 3's "The Lunar Excitation." In the episode, Raj and Howard try to find a match for Sheldon on a dating site, which leads to them discovering Amy and realizing that she and Sheldon are perfect for each other. While it took a while for romantic sparks to fly between Amy and Sheldon, the former became a major character on the series from that moment on.

These days, Bialik is regarded as a "Big Bang Theory" legend. That said, it took a minute for her to settle into her new surroundings when she became a permanent cast member in Season 4.