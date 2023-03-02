Neil Druckmann Felt Like He Was In The Game On The Last Of Us Set

There is a difference between toiling to bring your life's work to live action and seeing it in person. Neil Druckmann's partnership with Craig Mazin has birthed moving themes, heartbreaking visuals, and a relationship none of us are likely to forget. After working on HBO powerhouse "Chernobyl," Mazin was an obvious choice for the role. But it wasn't just the executive producers who made "The Last of Us" shine. After flying to Canada, where the series was filmed at the time, Druckmann was in awe when he saw how much the sets matched the game.

"[Mazin] walks me over and it's like I'm standing in the game," Druckmann recalled during the roundtable, Sony: Creator to Creator. "I'm standing in the game and it's authentic, and you can touch it, and you can walk around in it, and then seeing all the extras. The crew just loved the material so much. They poured so much of themselves into it and they studied the game, like every tiny detail."

Mazin noted that employing fans to work in the series was a benefit. As a gamer himself, he is one of these fans that just wanted to get it right. Though surface-level changes are inevitable, the heart of the game remains the same. From the devastating deaths of beloved characters to Joel and Ellie's father-daughter dynamic, the sets are just one way "The Last of Us" celebrates the game that came before.