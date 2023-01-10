The Last Of Us' Neil Druckmann On Why A Film Adaptation Of The Game Wasn't Possible

"The Last of Us," the highly-anticipated HBO series set to premiere on January 15, 2023, is based on the popular 2013 video game of the same name developed by Naughty Dog. The series was developed for television by Naughty Dog programmer Neil Druckmann (who worked on "The Last of Us" game), as well as screenwriter and director, Craig Mazin. "The Last of Us" follows smuggler Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor of a zombie apocalypse who is given the task of escorting a teenage girl, the 14-year-old defiant and resourceful Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic United States.

The HBO series is not the first attempt at adapting the video game for the screen. In 2014, it was announced that Screen Gems would be working with Sam Raimi to adapt "The Last of Us" to film (via IGN), but that never came to fruition. Then, there was an animated film in the works with Sony (via GamesRadar), but that was ultimately canceled as well.

According to Druckmann, the failed film adaptations are for the better — here's why the game programmer thinks that the story doesn't work in a film format.