David Dastmalchian On James Gunn: 'There Are No Better Hands For The Future Of DC' - Exclusive

Prolific superhero film and TV actor David Dastmalchian has perhaps more experience in the world of DC and Marvel projects than anybody in showbiz, considering he has already played eight different characters for screen adaptations from both entities.

Most recently, Dastmalchian played the curious creature Veb in "Ant-Man and Wasp: Quantumania," and prior to that, he played Kurt, one of Scott Lang's (Paul Rudd) crew members in the first two "Ant-Man" films. On the DC side, Dastmalchian made a brief but haunting appearance as Thomas Schiff, one of the Joker's (Heath Ledger) henchmen in "The Dark Knight."

But perhaps his most memorable turn came in 2021, when the actor teamed up with his longtime friend, writer-director James Gunn, on "The Suicide Squad." In it, the actor delivered a richly detailed performance as Polka-Dot Man, one of a small group of antiheroes attempting to bring down the monolithic-starfish-like creature Starro the Conqueror.

Having known Gunn as a fellow comic book collector and collaborator on "The Belko Experiment," which the filmmaker wrote and produced, Dastmalchian has developed some keen insight into his friend's artistic sensibilities. In addition, Dastmalchian has enjoyed Gunn's work at the helm of the MCU's "Guardians of the Galaxy" movies, and he has complete confidence in the filmmaker taking over the DC division at Warner Bros. with his longtime producer Peter Safran.