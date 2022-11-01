The CW Owners Decide Not To Expand The First Seasons Of Walker: Independence And The Winchesters

Creatives under the newly formed Warner Bros. Discovery corporate umbrella in any way are quickly realizing the ice looks thin for just about everybody. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav promised billions of dollars in cuts shortly after the newly-merged company was announced, and corporate axe wielders have not been afraid to back up that promise, per The Wrap.

Among other cost-cutting moves, the $90 million "Batgirl" movie was canceled in favor of a tax write-off, despite a cast that included Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton as Batman, and more. The CW is primarily owned by Nexstar, while Warner Bros. Discovery owns a minority stake, via Variety. CW comic book-based series such as "Legends of Tomorrow" and "Batgirl" have recently gotten canceled. Now the network is being hit with more unfortunate news as freshman series "The Winchesters" and "Walker: Independence" will not be receiving back orders for additional episodes for their first seasons.

It's a surprising move, considering both are spin-offs of other successful CW shows, with "Winchesters" serving as a prequel to "Supernatural" and "Walker: Independence" doing the same for "Walker." "Supernatural" star Jensen Ackles even returned to his role as Dean Winchester for "The Winchesters" and also serves as a producer. His "Supernatural" co-star Jared Padalecki, meanwhile, serves as one of the producers behind "Walker: Independence."

According to the report on the lack of new episode orders for both new series, the decision does not serve as a cancellation for either.