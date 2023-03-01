Courteney Cox Barely Read The Scream 6 Script (& For A Good Reason)

During a recent appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Courteney Cox took Kimmel through a bit of her approach to once again playing Gale Weathers in "Scream VI." First, she leafed through the script to see if her character was going to die, an understandable action in this franchise, even for such a longest-standing character. "But I don't read after my character is not in the script," she said. "Whether she lives or dies, I don't really want to know what happens, so I don't read it."

Cox was quick to qualify though that it's not because she doesn't take her craft seriously. Nor is it indifference to the writer or the script itself. Rather, she's concerned about the same thing all of us are when it comes to a new and buzzworthy movie: spoilers. She also said that it helps her stay on her toes during filming, particularly when it comes to not knowing who the real killer is. In other words, she lets herself be taken through the same emotional journey that her character is taken through.

Kimmel seemed taken aback by this. "Is that a normal thing to do?" he asked. "I take my work seriously, but it's really fun to go see the movie and not have any idea," Cox said. Meanwhile, even though Cox obviously cannot clue us into her character's fate, plenty of "Scream" fans are quite worried about Gale.