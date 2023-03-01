The Winchesters Fans Are Convinced They See Dean In Season One's Finale Promo

Since Dean (Jensen Ackles) appeared at the end of the first episode and serves as the show's narrator, it makes sense that he would make another flesh-and-blood appearance at some point. "The Winchesters" fans are ecstatic to see Dean back on screen, and viewers can barely contain their joy. "WE KNOW DEAN SO WELL THAT WE KNOW ITS HIM JUST BY HIS ARM," wrote Twitter user @BeausCordell. Twitter user @MISSYOUDEAN also resorted to all caps, writing, "IT'S DEAN FOR REAL, IT'S HIM."

The promo shows John receiving a note from someone, followed by a photograph of Dean. No matter what's actually going on, longtime fans of the franchise seem certain that it means the beloved character will appear in the episode. "He is definitely Dean. John in his uniform. Someone who is giving him a piece of paper that looks like a letter. A black jacket like the one Dean is wearing in the pilot. This guy is OUR best boy," wrote Twitter user @alwaysdeanw. Without evidence to the contrary, fans won't be deterred. "The arm of Dean Winchester I repeat the arm of DEAN WINCHESTER appears there in the promo," said Twitter user @wayward_sister9.

Whether or not it's Dean's arm, it's clear that he plays a role in the overarching story. If he doesn't show up in the Season 1 finale, it will be interesting to see how he factors into the overall narrative.