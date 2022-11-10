The Winchesters' Meg Donnelly Teases Familiar Supernatural Faces In The Season 1 Finale

In the wake of Eric Kripke's beloved series "Supernatural" concluding in 2020, The CW debuted "The Winchesters" in October 2022. Instead of spotlighting the monster-hunting adventures of brothers Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), the prequel shifts the focus to their parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly). Accompanied by a narration from Ackles' Dean himself, the series explores how they met and battled back against paranormal entities in pursuit of their missing fathers. As one could imagine, all kinds of mysterious happenings ensue throughout their journey.

While many "Supernatural" fans were initially worried about the very concept of "The Winchesters," for the most part, it seems as though many of those hesitant to give it a try have fallen for it. Between the character dynamics and thrilling story, as well as the ties to the wider "Supernatural" universe, there's a lot to appreciate from it. It's too bad that The CW elected not to order more episodes for its inaugural season, but that's ok. It stands to reason that the remaining few episodes will wrap up the season in a satisfying and entertaining way — and that's not to mention the supposed cameos.

According to Mary herself, Meg Donnelly, some "Supernatural" favorites will appear in the closing episode of Season 1.