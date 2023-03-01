Who Plays Makayla Ward On Chicago PD?

Makayla Ward may be small-in-stature on NBC's hit cop drama "Chicago P.D.," but she looms large in one of the more personal and emotional narrative arcs on the long-running hit. Beginning in Season 8, Makayla is the focus of efforts by Intel Unit Officer Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) to adopt the young girl following the murder of her mother and grandparents, a crime for which her biological father will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

Across multiple episodes of this popular "One Chicago" series, Burgess' ongoing struggle to adopt Makayla is a heart-tugging throughline on the show. Kim's loyal ally in her campaign to give the traumatized little girl a loving and stable family life is her colleague and on-again-off-again romantic partner, I.U. officer Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). As this storyline plays out, we see both Burgess and Ruzek do whatever than can to convince the child welfare system (and at times themselves) that they can provide an acceptable place for Makayla to call home. And while Kim does eventually gain custody of the child, who then becomes Makayla Ward Burgess, the poor kid must endure a kidnapping before being dramatically rescued. In the end, all of the above contributes to Burgess reluctantly agreeing the girl should go to live with her blood relative, uncle Theo Morris (Derek Webster). After playing such a central and eventful role in "Chicago P.D.," fans may be interested to find out more about the young actor who brings Makayla Ward to life.