New Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Trailer Finally Gives Us A Release Date

Since its premiere in 2019, "Demon Slayer" has blown up into one of the biggest anime series in the world. With its "Mugen Train" arc adapted into a film that broke the record for the highest-grossing Japanese film of all time and a blistering second season that saw more intense battles than ever before, the stage is set for tensions to rise even further in Season 3.

Based on the manga of the same name by Koyoharu Gotouge, the third season of "Demon Slayer" will adapt the "Swordsmith Village" arc, which begins with Tanjiro Kamado (Natsuki Hanae/Zach Aguilar) journeying to the titular locale to explain to his notoriously fickle bladesmith, Hotaru Haganezuka (Daisuke Namikawa/Robbie Daymond), how he came to damage yet another of the master's swords.

Of course, that's just the beginning of the new season of "Demon Slayer," and with the latest trailer finally giving fans a firm release date to watch new episodes in the comfort of their homes, there are a whole lot of reasons to start getting hyped for Season 3.