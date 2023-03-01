Taron Egerton Thinks The Next James Bond Has Already Been Cast

James Bond has been a cinematic icon since he first graced the screen in 1962, and his predilections for fine suits and stiff drinks haven't wavered much in the ensuing six decades. If there is one consistency to the Bond tradition, it's the assurance that the character himself isn't fixed. Indeed, the selection of a new actor to play Bond every few years is a rite as steeped in British tradition as the changing of the guards.

2021's "No Time To Die" was the swan song for Daniel Craig, who, after 15 years as James Bond, has graduated to solving murders while wearing fun little outfits in the "Knives Out" films. The wild speculations about the identity of the next Bond have begun in earnest, but producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have remained mum on the subject.

As the star of the "Kingsman" films and the Elton John biopic "Rocketman," Taron Egerton was on many fans' shortlists for the next Bond. However, the actor thinks the role has already gone to someone else.