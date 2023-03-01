Katie Findlay Can't Stop Complimenting Walker Independence Co-Star Mark Sheppard - Exclusive

At the mention of Sheppard, Findlay said, "Mark is one of my favorite people. I don't know what I did [to] be lucky enough to end up on a job where it's him and I all the time, but we did sit around together at work and notice these small kinships." They added, "We have the same faith. Sometimes we say the same things. We have a similar energy. We work so well together. He's so generous and loving with me in this work. Something about watching Mark feel feelings immediately makes me cry."

The duo gets along so well that they can't stop crying during emotional takes — a testament to their connection on and off the screen. "I don't know if we have a past life or something, but I would do an entire show that's Kate and Hagan. They often have to cut around us weeping in a way that is not necessary for the scene," Findlay explained. "In Episode 10, when he's leaving, both of us eventually ended up quietly sobbing. The fact that they cut around it to [a] non-self-indulgent scene is remarkable to me, but I think it's because he comes in very unguarded."

Findlay noted Sheppard's emotional range, saying, "He comes in with all of his emotional texture, his life experience, the things that hurt him, [and] the things that he loves. They're very much front and center when he works, and I feel the same way."