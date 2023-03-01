TWD's Creator Robert Kirkman's Next Series Is The Shared Universe Of Void Rivals

Robert Kirkman said in a press release that he is going big with "Void Rivals," revealing the shared universe will make the upcoming series among the biggest stories he's ever told.

"With every project I do, I'm always trying to challenge myself. One thing I've always loved doing is starting small with a story and expanding the depth, scope and stakes as we progress," Kirkman said. "With Void Rivals we'll be going bigger than I ever have and at a much faster pace. This project is going to be monumental. I can't wait for people to see what Lorenzo and I have cooking."

Sean Maciewicz, the SVP and Publisher of Skybound Entertainment, offered massive praise for the series. "Void Rivals might just be the most ambitious new series we've ever launched in Skybound history," he said.

It's no surprise that this new story looks so engaging — after all, "The Walking Dead" creator has delivered some excellent comics after completing his most popular series, and "Void Rivals" appears to be Kirkman setting a new standard for himself regarding world-building and scope. All in all, it's fun to see Kirkman continue to try new things in a medium he's long excelled at.

"Void Rivals" by Kirkman and De Felici from Skybound Entertainment and Image Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on June 14, 2023.