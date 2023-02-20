Ant-Man 3 Ties Eternals As Worst Rated MCU Film On Rotten Tomatoes

Contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Scott "Ant-Man" Lang (Paul Rudd) has come a long way from his criminal days. He's not just a superhero, but a famous member of the Avengers (or at least what's left of them after "Avengers: Endgame"). Even so, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" raises the stakes to a level he's never experienced. This time, our minuscule heroes are forcefully drawn into the farthest depts of the Quantum Realm, which turns out to be a lush universe all in itself. There, they have to navigate the dangerous environment, figure out who they can trust, and find a way to return to their own size and world ... which isn't as easy as you'd think, since Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) would like a word with them.

It's a thrilling sci-fi premise, and a grand big screen debut for the MCU's next big bad. However, something hasn't quite clicked with the critics, and the movie has now tied "Eternals" as worst-rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes.