Ant-Man 3 Ties Eternals As Worst Rated MCU Film On Rotten Tomatoes
Contains spoilers for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"
Scott "Ant-Man" Lang (Paul Rudd) has come a long way from his criminal days. He's not just a superhero, but a famous member of the Avengers (or at least what's left of them after "Avengers: Endgame"). Even so, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" raises the stakes to a level he's never experienced. This time, our minuscule heroes are forcefully drawn into the farthest depts of the Quantum Realm, which turns out to be a lush universe all in itself. There, they have to navigate the dangerous environment, figure out who they can trust, and find a way to return to their own size and world ... which isn't as easy as you'd think, since Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) would like a word with them.
It's a thrilling sci-fi premise, and a grand big screen debut for the MCU's next big bad. However, something hasn't quite clicked with the critics, and the movie has now tied "Eternals" as worst-rated MCU film on Rotten Tomatoes.
There's something rotten in the Quantum Realm
"Eternals" tends to be found at or near the bottom rung whenever MCU movies are ranked, and as it happens, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — a movie that's very similar in scope and that also introduces a number of little-known comics characters in the MCU mix — has attained similar rankings. At the moment, both movies have a Tomatometer score of 47 percent, making them the only two MCU movies with a "rotten" score on the review aggregation site.
It's worth noting, however, that audiences continue to thoroughly enjoy the movie. "Quantumania's" opening weekend box office towered over the first two "Ant-Man" films, and its Rotten Tomatoes audience score is a very healthy 84 percent — putting it well ahead of recent MCU movies like "Thor: Love and Thunder" (Audience score: 77 percent) in this regard. It looks like Ant-Man and the Wasp's (Evangeline Lilly) latest adventure is just one of those movies that create a deep divide between critics and audiences.