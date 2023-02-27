Things That Will Definitely Happen In The Mandalorian Season 3 - Looper Staff Predicts

Given that last season it took a dead-eyed Hamillgram to reveal Baby Yoda had a name, we can only hope that this one ends with something regarding the pea-colored sprog which sticks. We don't mean to be rude. We respect all space creatures, great and small, but the nickname of Baby Yoda will outlive the warranty on Mando's beskar armor, and there's nothing anyone can do about it. That is unless, Baby Yo sorry, Grogu steps up and does so himself, and this season is the perfect time to do so.

While he's not referred to as Baby Yoda in the series, the common use of "squirt," "kid," or "little guy" should be getting a bit annoying for him now. The only way to end it all is if he speaks up and says his first word or ten. He's growing up now, after all. We've seen him play with human kids that are five or six years old in past episodes, and if he's the same species as Master Yoda — one that lives for 900 years — shouldn't he be throwing in a "Mama," "Da-da" or "Man-do" by now? We're not asking him to pay for fighter fuel or top up the parking meter yet. It'd just be nice for him to chat with Mando occasionally, you know?

Should this happen, the show could go so many different directions, with Grogu getting a voice of his own. Given that he's spent so long with Mando, would he sound more cohesive than the broken sentence spewing Jedi Master that looked after Luke ("do anything, you never let me!") Could we be thrown a curve ball in whichever star voices him? Less Jacob Tremblay and maybe more Jason Statham? Danny DeVito? Kevin Hart? It'd undoubtedly mix up the dynamic that's already being teased for this season, with Grogu becoming a more powerful presence than before and maybe putting even his surrogate father figure in his place. After all, if there's one thing "Star Wars" is lacking, it's tense family relationships.