Nicolas Cage Wants To Play Dracula Again After Renfield (But Deeper)

Vampires have maintained a consistent presence in Hollywood over the past century, and it's not hard to figure out why. The fanged, blood-sucking villains are practically tailor-made for the movies, with the ever-iconic Count Dracula proving this time and time again. Countless actors have come around to put their own spin on the Bram Stoker creation, doing so in settings that range from comedies to horror films to leave lasting impressions on moviegoers. The next actor in line to try their hand at the Transylvanian terror is none other than the incomparable Nicolas Cage.

Yes, Cage will become Dracula for the Chris McKay-directed 2023 horror-comedy "Renfield." The film follows Nicholas Hoult as R.M. Renfield: Dracula's lackey who has become tired of his job and his supernatural employer and wants to find meaning. Thankfully, he unexpectedly falls in love with traffic cop Rebecca Quincy (Awkwafina), which ultimately refreshes his outlook on life. All in all, it's a goofy premise that puts Renfield front and center instead of his significantly more famous boss, so it stands to reason that Cage will be limited on screen time.

Bearing this in mind, and the fact that "Renfield" isn't your typical Dracula-featuring movie, Nicolas Cage has expressed his desire to return to the role down the line to explore it deeper.