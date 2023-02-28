Michael B. Jordan's Friendship With Jonathan Majors Made Creed 3's Fights Better

While a typical professional relationship might have been tested by a stray punch to the face or chest during production, Jordan revealed on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" that he and Majors actually kept filming even after accidentally hitting each other in scenes. He also said that his friendship with Majors made it easier to literally roll with the punches during those fight scenes.

"It's actually better that we like each other ... because we know we're not going to take anything personal," he said. "I think if we went into it and we hadn't been cool ... maybe a punch might have slipped a few more times." Jordan also found time to sing Majors' praises once again, saying, "He's a great guy, a wonderful actor ... he really brought a depth and a layer of complexity to the character."

That compliment should come as no surprise to anyone who has seen Majors' work as Kang in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," but it will surely be a treat to see what Majors brings to Damian Anderson when "Creed III" premieres on March 3.