Ted Lasso Theory: Season 3 Will End Ted And Nate's Rivalry

"Ted Lasso" Season 3 is finally almost upon us, and with it, the villainous rise of Nate the Not-so-Great (Nick Mohammed). The once kindly equipment manager turned AFC Richmond assistant coach wrapped up Season 2 with a series of betrayals, objectifying Keeley (Juno Temple) and leaking Ted's (Jason Sudeikis) struggles with anxiety to the press. To cap the season off, he departs the club entirely for the greener (and more evil) pastures of Rupert Mannion's (Anthony Head) West Ham United.

Suffice it to say Nate has fully entered his bad-guy era. He even made a hair appointment at the "Twin Peaks" beauty school, securing a fresh white cut to signify his new villain status. After being shown nothing but kindness and support, he still lashes out and chooses to make himself the victim. Of course, we know that Nate's self-esteem issues are rooted in a much deeper and more complicated emotional past, but that hardly excuses his behavior. When you start broadcasting your friends' personal lives and sabotaging your own organization, it's tough for us to feel pity.

Fortunately for Nate, all signs point to him drifting back to the light this season. Here's why his rivalry with Ted will likely end in "Ted Lasso" Season 3.