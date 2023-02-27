Ted Lasso Season 3's Full Trailer Highlights Nate The Not-So-Great

You can write it on a piece of card and stick it on any door you like, but we still can't quite BELIEVE that this year marks the end of "Ted Lasso." The final season of the Emmy-winning series is set to arrive next month, and while we're prepping for an emotional goodbye, fans of AFC Richmond will no doubt savor every bit they can, including a brand-new trailer that reunites us with old friends and new silver-haired foes.

Let's be real for a second. Seeing Nate (Nick Mohammed) tear through Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and that much-loved mantra before switching sides in last season's finale filled us with levels of anger not seen since Joffrey asked for Ned Stark's head. Is that a dramatic comparison? Not one bit. Football is life, after all. But just how is that huge split going to impact this year? Can bridges be rebuilt? Is Ted going to find a new fondness for English tea? Whatever happens, there's still plenty to be happy about with what else is on show, including Roy Kent (Brett Goldstein) going to places we never could've imagined, like applying positive feedback in the workplace. Unbelievable, right?